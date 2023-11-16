The Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala has described his life as a testimony that regardless where one comes from, they can always make it in life.

“Regardless of where you come from, you can make it in life. You don’t need to come from A class life or go to A class schools to make it in life. This is not fiction or military history but the reality. This book serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of endurance,” Gen Katumba said during the launch of his autobiography, ENDURANCE; A Sure Shot To Victory” at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

Receiving a thunderous welcome from the audience as one of the bush war songs played in the background, Gen Katumba walked to the podium to speak before he was joined fellow UPDF Generals in a dance.

“Thank you for joining me today, marking not just the launch of a book, but the chronicle of a life lived with purpose, passion, and perseverance,” he told the audience.

Hails Museveni

The former Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF but also previously served as the Inspector General of Police applauded President Museveni for choosing him among the many to enable him serve and shine.

He described the president as one who is tolerant, adding that had it not been for this rare character, many wouldn’t be where they are now.

The book

He described the book as chronicle of a life lived with purpose, passion, and perseverance that he said many ought to emulate.

“Through its pages, I aim to convey that regardless of your starting point in life, whether you come from privilege or face early challenges, your spirit and endurance can lead you to your desired destination. To the young people, this book is dedicated to you. Life is often unpredictable and challenging, but I want you to understand that, with endurance, you can conquer any adversity. My journey through school, the military, the police and ultimately civilian life bears witness to this truth. I hope you are motivated and moved to greater heights inspired by the story of my life.”

Remembers daughter

The UPDF General didn’t forget to remember her beloved daughter, Brenda Nantongo who was shot dead by unknown assailants who sprayed volleys of bullets on Gen Katumba Wamala’s vehicle.

“Furthermore, this book serves a higher purpose, one that is deeply inspired by my late daughter Brenda Nantongo. She devoted her life to helping those in dire need, particularly children and women facing complex diseases like HIV and Cancer. Through part of the proceeds from this book, I am committed to carrying forward her vision and dream,” he said.

He noted that a percentage of the proceeds from the book will go towards children and women suffering from HIV and Cancer by covering their hospital bills and ensuring their safe transportation to and from medical facilities.

“I am also committed to addressing a critical issue plaguing the Mulago Children’s Cancer Department; the shortage of food additives. I firmly believe that our contribution to this cause can bring a ray of hope to the courageous young souls fighting cancer.”

“I owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to my family, including my late parents, both living and deceased siblings, and the entire Wamala family. Your unwavering support has been my foundation. I also want to thank my wife, my rock, and my children, whose love and support give me strength and purpose.”