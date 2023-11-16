The Ministry of Works and Transport has called for substantial resource allocation to ensure comprehensive road infrastructure maintenance and upgrades, especially for tourism roads across the country.

The call for urgent action was made during the Ministry’s 3rd Integrated Transport Infrastructure and Service Program Review meeting held at the Commonwealth Resort in Munyonyo.

State Minister for Works, Musa Ecweru, emphasised the need for significant investment in road maintenance nationwide.

“A lot of efforts should be put into completing the oil roads, and we must swiftly address the challenges facing our road infrastructure,” he stated.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, presiding over the Integrated Transport Infrastructure and Service Program Review, expressed concern about the quality of infrastructural services provided by contemporary engineers.

This concern highlights the urgency for comprehensive measures to enhance the nation’s road network.

The current debate on the quality of roads in Uganda has intensified, with the recent breakdown of the Kampala-Hoima Road raising questions about the overall condition of the country’s road infrastructure.

Minister Ecweru stressed the importance of completing vital oil roads, emphasizing their strategic significance.

The state of road infrastructure in Uganda has become a focal point of discussion, particularly as it relates to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Manifesto 2021-2026.

Gaps in road development and maintenance must be addressed promptly to align with the goals outlined in the manifesto.