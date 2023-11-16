Police in Mityana have arrested a 25 year old man who is suspected to have masterminded the murder of his wife over unclear reasons and went hiding in a shrine.

Joseph Muwonge, 25 was arrested together with Simon Lwanga, 56 a witchdoctor and owner of the shrine .

According to the Wamala region police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Racheal Kawala, on November, 7, police were informed of the discovery of the decomposing body of Jesca Nakamatte, 19 found within rental properties owned by one Rose Nakku in Kitavujja LC1, Ssekanyonyi town council in Mityana district.

“The condition of the body strongly suggested that the murder occurred roughly two weeks prior and that the body had been left within the house,” SP Kawala said.

She said preliminary findings indicated a potential connection between the victim’s tragic murder and domestic violence, with suspicion falling on her husband, Muwonge Joseph Kisenyi.

“This was further compounded by the fact that certain body parts, including the nose and tongue, were found missing.”

Following the incident, the crime scene was examined, documented and statements recorded from witnesses as the hunt for the suspect kicked off.

The body was also handed over to her relatives for decent burial.

Husband is main suspect

According to Kawala, investigators zeroed in on Joseph Muwonge, the deceased’s husband after his behaviour indicated he knew something.

The Wamala region police spokesperson said Muwonge became elusive after being asked by police to give a statement on what could have happened.

The arrest

However, according to Kawala, as police intensified the hunt for Muwonge, lady luck fell on their side on Wednesday when their were tipped off of his whereabouts.

“Our task team arrested Joseph Muwonge from a shrine belonging to Ssalongo Simon Lwanga after a tip off by residents,” Kawala said.

The witch-doctor was also arrested from the same shrine located at Kawaala village,Kagele parish Sekanyonyi town council, Mityana district and the duo is currently detained at Mityana Central Police Station.

“The file will be submitted to the office DPP for further guidance and possible sanctioning.”