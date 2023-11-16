Following a tragic incident along Arua Pakwach road, leaders in Arua City are demanding a temporary suspension of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) field operations after a fatal accident claimed one life and left two individuals severely injured.

The collision occurred at Awindiri cell, Arua Central Division, involving a speeding motorcycle and two parked URA vehicles.

According to URA regional supervisor Deogratious Kaleebi, the accident unfolded during operations on numberless vehicles.

In an attempt to clamp down on tax evaders, URA enforcers commenced an operation in Arua city, which prompted some of the culprits to take off, in the event of taking off to evade arrest, one of the suspected culprits riding on a motorcycle with others veered off the road and collided with two other URA vehicles that had been parked by the side.

This resulted in one fatality and two serious injuries.

“During a crisis meeting chaired by the Arua deputy RCC Ham Ezama Muzamil, the leaders tasked URA to suspend all field operations until the matter is resolved,” revealed a local leader.

Leaders also called on URA to hold accountable the two drivers and UPDF officers attached to URA who reportedly discharged bullets indiscriminately at the Arua Regional Referral Hospital during the victims’ transfer for further management.

In response, URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi, speaking over a phone call, condemned the actions, expressing solidarity with the grieving families.

“This incident comes barely a week after a suspected smuggler was shot dead in Koboko District,” noted Obeti Moses, chairman of the business community, emphasizing that this is the sixth person to die in URA-related incidents in just three years.

Police have confirmed the incident and launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident, as leaders and relatives of the victims appeal to the government for financial assistance to cover medical and burial expenses.