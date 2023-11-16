Saulite Anda, the Latvian tourist accused Pastor Joseph Collins Twahirwa of Epikaizo Ministries International in Bugoloobi of raping her has withdrawn the case.

In an 18 August letter to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Anda says she seeks to withdraw the case after “forgiving Mr.Twahirwa Joseph Collins wholeheartedly”.

“I hope from today and onwards, he will live freely since I have no any other grievances in reference to the above,” the letter reads in part.

A copy of the letter has since been copied to the Criminal Investigations Directorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city pastor was earlier this year arraigned at the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court and charged with raping the 36-year-old Lativian national.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to prosecution, on December 11, 2022, Anda jetted into Uganda for her Christmas holidays at the invitation of Pastor Collins who she had interacted with for quite some time on Tiktok.

It is also alleged that prior to flying into Uganda, Anda had booked an apartment in Makindye for her stay during her visit but said she was surprised when she arrived and was picked up by the pastor’s aides from the airport who drove her directly to his home in Munyonyo.

It was also reported that while Anda was taking a shower, Pastor Collins entered her room saying that he had come to keep her warm and also make a baby with her.

Prosecution also alleges that the pastor pushed her onto the bed and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her .

It remains to be seen whether the DPP will go ahead and drop charges against the pastor since the alleged victim has indicated her desire to withdraw the case.

Speaking to the Observer newspaper recently, Irene Nakimbugwe, the deputy spokesperson of the Office of the DPP said Anda’s letter withdrawing the case was dropped off at their office and the messenger was asked to tell the Latvian to personally meet the DPP to explain her reasons.

She noted that Anda is yet to meet the DPP.

Nakimbugwe however noted that the case will go on as scheduled since the pastor was committed to High Court for trial.