In a distressing incident, the Iganga Central Police Station is actively pursuing Fred Ntalo, a teacher at Buyubu Primary School, following allegations of defiling a primary five pupil.

The suspect fled when confronted by the girl’s parents during their visit to the school.

David Kufabulala, the headteacher of Buyubu Primary School, brought the case to light, stating that he was informed by staff members about the appalling incident involving a 14-year-old pupil.

Expressing concern over a rising trend, residents in Busoga East region highlight an alarming number of defilement cases involving teachers, many of which go unregistered in police files. The accused teacher, Fred Ntalo, is now a fugitive on the run.

According to Abubaker Kasadakawo, the Iganga District education officer, Ntalo organized a deceptive weekend lesson for primary six pupils to facilitate his inappropriate meetings with the victim, all while the school management remained unaware of such activities.

Kasadakawo condemned Ntalo’s behavior and urged parents to promptly report any such incidents to the nearest police station.

In light of this disturbing development, the community and education officials united in their call for increased vigilance and immediate reporting of any suspicious activities involving the well-being of students.

The Iganga Police have urged anyone with information about Fred Ntalo’s whereabouts to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.