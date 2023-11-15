The US says it has intelligence that Hamas has a command centre under Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.
National Security spokesman John Kirby said the group stored arms there and were prepared for an Israeli attack.
This is the first time the US has independently backed claims by close ally Israel that Hamas uses hospitals to hide its bases. Hamas denies this.
The statement came as Israel faced mounting global pressure to protect civilians trapped in the hospitals.
US President Joe Biden said that Al-Shifa hospital “must be protected” from intense fighting around the complex, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Israel must act within international law.
The area around Al-Shifa, Gaza’s biggest hospital, has become the focus of fighting in recent days. Thousands of people are believed to be sheltering there.
Source: BBC
