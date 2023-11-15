The Tooro Kingdom has extended a contribution of 10 million shillings towards the upcoming Busoga royal wedding, showcasing a spirit of unity and cultural solidarity.

Prime Minister Stephen Kiyingi, leading a delegation from the Tooro Kingdom, not only presented generous financial support but also seized the moment to advocate for increased backing from the central government for cultural institutions.

In a symbolic gesture of cultural cooperation, Prime Minister Kiyingi handed over a cheque of 10 million shillings to the Royal Wedding’s Central Organizing Committee.

“Cultural institutions are the bedrock of our society’s heritage, and it is crucial that the government recognizes and supports their efforts in maintaining the rich cultural tapestry.” he expressed

Tooro Kingdom’s contribution aligns with the belief in the significance of preserving and celebrating cultural traditions within communities.

The generosity extended beyond Tooro Kingdom, with various organizations stepping forward to contribute to the festivities.

Fountain Publishers contributed 5 million shillings, while Equity Bank donated 10 million. Wanda Products went a step further by providing detergents for use during the wedding, contributing to a cumulative total of 30 million shillings.

Recognizing the importance of the occasion, the Equal Opportunities Commission and the Uganda Professional Science Teachers Union joined the cause, contributing 10 million and 5 million shillings, respectively.