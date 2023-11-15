Parliament has passed the Petroleum Bill 2023 and called upon the government to fully finance the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) for the direct importation of oil products from the refinery, instead of using middlemen.

The bill grants UNOC exclusive rights as the importer and supplier of oil products within the country.

Under the terms of the agreement, UNOC subcontracted VITOL BAHRAIN to supply oil products to Uganda.

However, some members of parliament have questioned the government’s decision to exclusively engage UNOC as the sole company for oil importation and supply.

The government currently imports 90% of its fuel through Kenya and 10% through Tanzania.

In the same sitting, the Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among suspended the debate on the report on cooperatives from the trade committee, referring it to the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) and other institutions for further investigations.

This came on the backdrop of allegations that a section of members of parliament may have benefited from a scam related to the cooperative report.