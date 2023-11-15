Minister of Information and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, has warned school proprietors not to admit nursery school children into boarding facilities.

The stern message comes in the aftermath of the tragic inferno at Kasana Junior School dormitory in Masaka, claiming the lives of over 10 nursery pupils.

Minister Baryomunsi referenced the Minister of Education’s document on school fires, emphasizing that hosting nursery children in boarding facilities is not only illegal but also a blatant violation of Educational Standards regulations.

“The children who died were nursery pupils yet ministry standards do not allow boarding for nursery, so what are the inspectors doing?” he stated

The Minister further echoed concerns about the adoption of triple-decker beds in schools, a practice criticized by the Minister of Education.

“The ministry doesn’t allow triple-decker; the maximum is two. Imagine a nursery kid on the third decker! If it considers closing a school, so should it be, but this must stop,” emphasized Dr. Baryomunsi.

Dr. Baryomunsi urged schools, particularly private institutions, to prioritize children’s safety over improvisation.

He called upon school management supervisors, including District Education Officers, District Inspectors of Schools, and School Management Committees, to closely monitor and address these violations to prevent further tragedies.