President Museveni has cheekily asked for the whereabouts of edible grasshoppers, known locally as Nsenene.

In the latest statement, Museveni said November has for long been known as the month of the grasshoppers but wondered why they are nowhere to be seen with the month already in the middle.

“Where are they? Climate change? I do not eat the Nseneene. However, I always wish the Nseneene, the fish eaters, etc. good luck. Inform me when the Nseneene appears,” Museveni was quoted by State House Uganda X page.

Museveni also asked about ants(enswa) that he said are always expected to fly around the month of October.

“October is Kashwa- the month of the enswa. Did they appear,” he asked.

🗣️This is Museneene (the month of the grasshoppers). Where are they? Climate change? I do not eat them. However, I always wish the Nseneene, the fish eaters good luck. Inform me when they appear. How about the enswa (the flying ants)? October is Kashwa. Did they appear? pic.twitter.com/F48Qq6KLcs — State House Uganda (@StateHouseUg) November 15, 2023



Nsenene consumers and traders have this time around been left with frown faces after the insects failed to appear at a time they were expected to be all over the place.

However, this state of affairs where the edible grasshoppers are nowhere to be seen during the time they are usually around has been attributed to climate change.

Both consumers and traders are however still expecting the insects to come any time, though none of them knows their origin, bleeding and migration patterns.