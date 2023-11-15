By Denis Kato

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has issued a robust warning to street vendors engaging in illegal activities as part of its comprehensive strategy in preparation for the G.77 Summit scheduled for January 2024 at Speke Resort Hotel in Munyonyo.

As one of the key government entities spearheading the preparations for the summit, KCCA is gearing up to intensify its operations across Greater Kampala.

The goal is to create a city that is not only clean and organized but also aligns with the vision of a smart city, especially with the international spotlight set to shine on Uganda.

Dorothy Kisaka, the Executive Director of KCCA, emphasized the crucial role of political and religious leaders in supporting the authority’s efforts.

She urged them to join hands in sensitizing the people of Kampala about the significance of transforming the city into a smart and welcoming space for the international delegates.

“Kampala’s image during the G.77 Summit is a reflection of our national identity. We call upon political and religious leaders to champion the cause of a smart city, ensuring our capital is at its best when we host the global community in January 2024,” stated Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka.

The World G.77 Summit, scheduled to take place from January 15th to 20th, is set to be a gathering of 134 countries.

KCCA’s proactive measures highlight Uganda’s commitment to providing a secure and orderly environment for the international event.

As the countdown to the summit begins, KCCA’s warning to street vendors is a clear signal of the city’s dedication to showcasing its best self.