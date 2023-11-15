Uganda is set to host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the third South Summit simultaneously in January 2024, with over 120 global leaders expected to converge in Kampala for these high-level diplomatic gatherings.

The organizing committee, led by the Secretary to Cabinet, officially launched preparations on Tuesday, marking the commencement of a monumental undertaking for the nation.

“This golden opportunity for Uganda demands a strategic leveraging of our diplomatic position to influence decisions in our favor,” emphasized Adonia Ayebare, Vice Chairman of the organizing committee and Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

The government’s commitment to the success of these summits is underscored by the approved investment of UGX 86.4 billion into the construction of a conference hall at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, the designated venue for the dual summits.

Despite concerns about potential delays, Amb. Charles Ssentongo, Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, assured the public that the completion of the conference hall would be timely.

“With about two months remaining, we are confident that the Munyonyo conference hall will be ready to welcome global leaders,” affirmed Amb. Ssentongo.

As preparations intensify, attention turns to the state of Kampala’s infrastructure, with fears of potential road congestion and dilapidation.

Executive Director of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Dorothy Kisaka, reassured the public that the authority is diligently working to address these concerns before the summits commence.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that Kampala is well-prepared to host these high-profile events. Road improvements and decongestion measures are top priorities,” stated Dorothy Kisaka.

The stakes are high for Uganda as it is poised to assume chairmanship of both the NAM and the South Summit for the next three years after the conclusion of the dual summits.

The historical significance of hosting these major diplomatic events simultaneously positions Uganda on the global stage, presenting immense opportunities for the nation to showcase its diplomatic prowess.