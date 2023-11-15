The government has emphasised that regional travel is a crucial driver of tourism in East Africa, traditionally relying on East African residents and citizens.

This statement comes as over 200 Ugandan private and public sector representatives gather for the Second Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference 2023.

Organised by the Consulate General of Uganda in Mombasa, with the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU) leading the private sector efforts and the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), and the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) leading on behalf of the Ugandan government, the conference is hosted at the Diani Reef Beach Resort & Spa’s Diani Reef Convention Centre from November 13th to 14th, 2023.

Following the conference, the Ugandan delegation plans to engage in various coastal excursions and experiences.

From November 22nd to December 1st, Uganda will reciprocate by hosting the Kenyan delegation for Familiarisation Trips (Fam Trips) to selected Ugandan destinations and experiences.

The Business-to-Business (B2B) Conference, themed “Consolidating Networks, Synergies & Diversity to Maximize the Tourism Potential between Uganda and the Kenya Coastal Region,” offers opportunities for tourism players in both countries to explore joint business prospects.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, in Charge of Regional Cooperation John Mulimba, underscores the strategic importance of the conference, noting the existing brisk business relationship, particularly in tourism, between Uganda and Kenya.

He cites Uganda as Kenya’s second-largest source market for tourists and Kenya as Uganda’s leading source market.

In 2022, 150,900 Ugandans visited Kenya, with 22,200 exploring the Kenyan Coast. Conversely, 376,294 Kenyans visited Uganda, showcasing a growing interest.

Factors such as golf and rugby tournaments, festivals, and music concerts contribute to the appeal of Ugandans visiting Kenya.

In return, Ugandans frequent the Kenyan Coast for its beaches, coastal scenery, meetings, education, and special occasions like weddings and honeymoons.

The conference aims to consolidate networks, synergies, and diversity to maximize tourism potential between Uganda and the Kenya coastal region.

Uganda’s Consul General in Mombasa, Amb. Paul Mukumbya, highlights the conference’s objectives, including creating awareness about destinations, enhancing synergies among key players, exploring investment opportunities, and promoting the Entebbe-Mombasa route operated by Uganda Airlines.

State Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities Martin Bahinduka Mugarra stresses the role of regional travel in driving East African tourism.

With enhanced connectivity between Uganda and Kenya, leveraging existing complementarity and tapping into potential opportunities can add value to both countries and create unforgettable experiences for visitors.

Bradford Ochieng, Deputy CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board, points out that the conference aligns with Uganda’s segmented marketing strategy, focusing on existing overseas markets, emerging overseas markets, regional/African markets, and the domestic market. Intra-Africa travel, buoyed by strong business ties, is recovering, and closer ties between Uganda and Kenya are seen as beneficial.

Herbert Byaruhanga, President of the Uganda Community Tourism Association (UCOTA), welcomes the conference, anticipating growth in both the volume and value of tourism to the region. Recognizing the unique offerings of both destinations, he believes consolidating complementarity will enhance the value proposition, visitor experiences, and overall tourism metrics.

On November 17, 2022, the Consulate General of Uganda in Mombasa, in collaboration with tourism stakeholders in Uganda and at the Kenya Coast, organized the Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference and Exhibition in Mombasa. The conference was followed by excursions at the Kenya Coast and a familiarization trip to Uganda by selected tour operators from the Kenya Coast.