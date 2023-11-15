Ethiopian Airlines has ordered more Boeing 737-8 MAX planes, almost five years after a fatal crash near Addis Ababa involving the same model which was then grounded.

“We believe we have checked and confirmed that the design defect of that aircraft has been fully corrected by Boeing,” Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew said on Tuesday.

“We have renewed our confidence in that aircraft,” he added.

In total, the airline has ordered more than 67 Boeing planes. The order includes a mix of models.

Aviation website Simple Flying reports that Ethiopian Airlines’ order was announced at the Dubai Airshow 2023 – “where Boeing has so far dominated its rival, Airbus”.

Source: BBC