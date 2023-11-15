The Church of Uganda is set to grace the upcoming Royal wedding with a stellar performance by a handpicked team of 100 choir members from the Diocese of Busoga and Central Busoga.

As the historic ceremony approaches this Saturday, the dedicated choristers are in the final throes of rehearsals at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe, ensuring a pitch-perfect performance on the big day.

The atmosphere is charged with anticipation as the choir members meticulously fine-tune hymns and songs, transforming the cathedral into a haven of musical artistry.

Nathan Fredick Magala, Choir Master at Christ’s Cathedral Bugembe, expressed the significance of the occasion.

“We are putting our hearts and souls into perfecting every note to create a memorable experience for all attending the Royal wedding,” he stated

Taking the lead in orchestrating this musical symphony are music directors from the Busoga and Central Dioceses, who have curated a repertoire of special songs and hymns tailored to suit the grandeur of the event. Ezekiel Ronal Swaga, Music Coordinator of Central Busoga Diocese, shared insights into the musical preparations, saying,

“We aim to deliver a performance that resonates with the solemnity and joy of the Royal wedding. Each song has been carefully chosen to enhance the significance of this historic ceremony.”

With the remaining days dedicated to fine-tuning intonation and perfecting pronunciation, the choir members are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a flawless presentation.

Nathan Magala reiterated the commitment to perfection, emphasizing the importance of delivering a harmonious and uplifting performance.

Fred Mugoya, Music Chairperson of Busoga Diocese, added;

“Our goal is not just to sing; it’s to evoke emotions and enhance the atmosphere of this special day. We want our music to be a lasting memory for the couple and all those present.”