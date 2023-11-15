The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) proudly declared the effective halt of piracy activities in the Indian Ocean.

Through rigorous marine patrols along Somalia’s extensive 8000km coastline, ATMIS successfully deterred the notorious Al-Shabaab, often identified as the mastermind behind sea piracy.

Colonel Peter Gaetano Omola, Sector One Commander of ATMIS, highlighted the mission’s success,.

“Sanity has been restored on the Port of Mogadishu due to intensified intervention and patrol by ATMIS Forces, including the Uganda People’s Defense Forces,” stated Col. Omola

Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of ATMIS emphasized the crucial role played by the forces in taming sea piracy.

“In their routine bid to combat the activities of the Al-Shabaab terror group, ATMIS Forces have effectively managed to eliminate sea piracy in the Indian Ocean,” Ambassador Souef affirmed.

The positive impact of ATMIS extends beyond securing the waters, as revealed by Col. Peter Gaetano Omola. He noted a remarkable increase in the aviation industry, citing a surge from only one weekly flight from Kenya in 2007 to over 8000 annual traffic.

“With relative peace both on land and waters, the ball is now in the hands of Africans to utilize the dual opportunities and get involved in a lucrative business,” urged Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, underscoring the newfound stability as a catalyst for economic growth and prosperity.