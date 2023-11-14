Are you ready to take center stage at the upcoming UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell concert on December 21, 2023, at Kololo Independence Grounds?

This is not just an opportunity to attend the concert but a chance to showcase your singing talent alongside the legendary Ali Campbell.

Next Media and Talent Africa have introduced a unique opportunity for aspiring artists to participate in a talent hunt that could land them a spot performing live during the concert.

All you need is your smartphone and a passion for Ali Campbell’s music. Record a video of yourself singing one of his iconic songs, such as “Red Red Wine,” “Cherry Oh Baby,” or “Falling in Love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share your video on TikTok or Instagram using the hashtags #NextBigThing and #UB40FtAliCampbell. The video with the most likes or engagement will be among the top contenders to win tickets to the show or, even more excitingly, qualify to perform live on stage during the concert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph Byaruhanga, the Head of Brands at Next Media, emphasizes that this initiative gives back to the energetic and talented youth. It’s an opportunity to include rising stars in the concert experience, fostering a connection between the legendary Ali Campbell and the next generation of performers.

So, whether you’re a seasoned vocalist or a hidden talent waiting to be discovered, this is your chance to shine. Let your voice be heard, and who knows, you could perform alongside the UB40 featuring Ali Campbell on December 21, 2023.