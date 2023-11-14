By Lawrence Mushabe

The Minister of Agriculture,Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), Frank Tumwebaze made remarks while handing over 200 motorcycles to district extension staff at the Ministry headquarters in Entebbe.

This is aimed at helping extension staff to easily reach out to farmers in districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

These motorcycles will support the extension workers in implementing government programs, ensure disease control works , carry out inspection and sensitize the farmers in districts

ADVERTISEMENT

While handing over motorcycles, the minister for Agriculture Frank Tumwebaze cautioned extension workers to be serious while carrying out the duties in the area districts to improve farming

“It’s really unfortunate that the extension staff in a sub county can not visit any farmer or even do a report” Tumwebaze said.

Tumwebaze added that the MAAIF will continue supporting farmers with physical support annually to each district and cities depending on the data generated from farmers.

“We are going to continue working with RDC’s , intelligence agencies among others to ensure good monitory and utilization of these equipments to promote farming in the country” Tumwebaze stated

The motorcycles were handed over to extension workers from 77 districts and six (6)cities

Director Extension Services at MAAIF ,Deus Muhwezi said this support will enable workers to majorly monitor the government programs especially Parish Development Model (PDM) and also train farmers in deferent projects

Currently, it is estimated that about 68% of Uganda’s working population is employed in agriculture, contributing 24% GDP.