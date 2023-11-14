In a successful operation, police in Nakapiripirit district have intercepted and halted a child trafficking mission, rescuing ten juveniles en route to Kenya.

The juveniles, gathered from various villages in Napak district, were being transported using motorcycles to Namalu when the suspects were apprehended.

The four arrested suspects have been identified by police as Angela Regina,19, Joyce Korobe, 20, Logit Gildo Korobe, 27 a boda boda rider and 23 year old Leone Aleper.

Karamoja Police spokesperson, Mike Longole commended the public for their vigilance and prompt reporting, facilitating the apprehension of the suspects.

“Investigations are ongoing, and eyewitness statements have further implicated the suspects in the crime. Once the inquiry concludes, the suspects will face court proceedings,”Longole told the Nile Post.

Police also impounded two motorcycles used by the traffickers during the operation.

Statistics from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development show that over 90% of street children in Kampala hail from Napak district .