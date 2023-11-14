The Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga, has called upon journalists to refrain from using blackmail to pressure the Opposition to return to plenary sittings in Parliament.

He emphasised that while journalists are free to collect their paychecks, they should not divert the opposition from their crucial mission to end killings and human rights violations in Uganda.

“I have noticed some attempts at blackmail directed at me and my office. I am aware of it, and I want to advise that those who are supporting such endeavors should take their paychecks but accurately report our statements. Do not misrepresent me or my office. If you have questions, please ask them. I have never shied away from providing responses, even if they are straightforward,” Mpuuga stated.

He urged journalists to pose their questions instead of resorting to blackmail tactics because he does not yield to such pressure.

“Otherwise, you are not aiding the citizens’ cause by diverting us into trivial matters. If you have inquiries, present them here or refrain from such tactics,” he said.

Mpuuga explained the opposition’s stance on boycotting plenary sittings, saying, “After the meeting with the government, no significant progress has been made, except for a vague commitment without a timeframe that they are willing to address the issues we raised. Our position remains the same: we will not participate in plenary sittings until we receive a substantial response, and there have been no new developments since then.”

Mpuuga dismissed claims that the boycott has been ineffective because the government has not met their demands and Parliament’s business continues. He advised individuals not to assume they understand his working methods, as attempting to analyze how he operates would lead to failure.

“Some claim to know me, yet they do not. This is a common mistake pretending to understand people they have no knowledge of, and they can be forgiven for their ignorance. I do not operate based on predefined methods,” he said.

“Those who know me understand that I respond to issues depending on how they are presented. I employ some degree of imagination, and that’s how I handle them. So, ask them to abandon their preconceived notions. I assess situations and provide answers based on the prevailing conditions, and anyone who tries to pigeonhole me will fail. I do not follow a linear path in my work,” he added.

Mpuuga assured the public that the opposition is not changing its tactics and urged them not to mistake the government’s silence for comfort, emphasizing that the executive is feeling the pressure.

“If the executive remains obstinate, our duty as the Opposition is to persist, using various strategies. We are operating in the right gear, and we have no plans to change it. If circumstances require us to alter our approach, we will assess the feasibility of that adjustment. But as the team leader, I am content with our current direction. While the Executive may appear comfortable on the surface, they are indeed feeling the pressure,” he said.

Opposition MPs have maintained their boycott of Parliament since November 6, using their absence to press the government to address issues related to abductions and the 18 missing persons.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa recently adjourned the House to November 15, citing the need to complete the budgeting cycle.

But after weeks of political tension marked by the opposition’s boycott of parliamentary sessions, the government has yielded to pressure and agreed to initiate new investigations into the disappearance of the 18 individuals.

This positive development suggests a potential resolution to the political deadlock as both sides work towards a solution.