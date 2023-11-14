The Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA) has issued a three-day ultimatum, starting from today, November 14, 2023, for the Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, to apologize to journalists, specifically those at Parliament.

The demand comes in response to what UPPA terms as Mpuuga’s unfounded claims that tarnish the integrity of journalists.

On Monday, Mpuuga alleged that journalists covering Parliament were accepting bribes to divert the opposition’s focus from “the fight to end killings and human rights violations in Uganda.”

Mpuuga urged journalists not to blackmail the opposition into attending plenary sittings in Parliament and called for their silence.

While acknowledging that journalists have the right to earn their paychecks, he emphasised the importance of not distracting the opposition from its mission to end killings and human rights violations in Uganda.

“I have also noticed attempts to blackmail me and my office.I am aware of it, and I want to advise those financing such activities to take their paychecks while accurately reporting our statements.

Please do not misrepresent me or my office.If you have any questions, feel free to ask, and I will always respond, even if it’s a straightforward denial,” said Mpuuga.

He urged journalists to pose their questions without resorting to blackmail, as he remains steadfast against such tactics.

However, in a statement obtained by the Nile Post, Tusiime Apollo, the Secretary General of the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA), expressed concerns over Mpuuga’s comments regarding media coverage of events surrounding the ongoing opposition boycott of plenary sittings.

“First and foremost, I would like to state that parliamentary journalists have maintained a cordial working relationship with all entities operating within Parliament, including the Leader of the Opposition’s office,” he stated.

Apollo emphasised that parliamentary journalists have always strived to maintain professionalism while covering proceedings in Parliament.

“Nevertheless, as parliamentary journalists, we are disturbed by the remarks made by the Leader of the Opposition on November 13, 2023, alleging that journalists are blackmailing the opposition to force them to abandon the boycott and return to the plenary,” he added.

As journalists reporting from Parliament, where most activities related to the opposition boycott take place, Apollo expressed deep disappointment with these baseless claims, which not only undermine personal integrity but also tarnish professional careers.

“As parliamentary journalists, we want to distance ourselves from any allegations of blackmail or taking sides in matters related to the ongoing opposition boycott in Parliament,” he asserted.

The journalists are now demanding that Mpuuga provide evidence and clarification regarding the alleged bribery of journalists to influence the direction of the opposition boycott campaign.

“If no response to this statement is issued within three days, we will release another statement outlining our next course of action, which may include a media blackout of opposition events in Parliament, such as press conferences and committees chaired by the opposition,” warned Apollo.

However, he assured that they remain committed to engaging in dialogue with all stakeholders in Parliament and adhering strictly to professional ethics, which entail fair, balanced, and factual reporting of parliamentary proceedings.