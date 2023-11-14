Communication, sales and marketing advisory firm, Fireworks Advertising has contributed shs43 million towards the upcoming Busoga royal wedding in Bugembe.

The cheque was handed over by Walter Wafula, the General Manager for Brainchild BCW, the public relations, digital and events division of Fireworks Advertising at an event held at Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

“It is a great honor for fireworks Advertising to be part of the Busoga Royal Wedding and to support the organising committee. Today, we are pleased to announce our contribution worth shs 43 million in in-kind support, towards the upcoming Busoga Kingdom -royal wedding ,” Wafula said.

“Culture is an important aspect of any organization and community because it guarantees continuity and success of people and a country. Therefore, our participation in the royal wedding is a testament that we respect culture. It’s not just a wedding, it’s a celebration of culture, unity and love for the Kingdom and for Ugandans and we are proud to be part of it. We therefore wish the Kyabazinga , the queen, the people of Busoga and Uganda, a successful wedding.”

Fireworks Advertising is the Busoga royal wedding’s communication partner and is providing the overall marketing communications strategy and wedding’s awareness and fundraising efforts.

Receiving the agency’s contribution, Busoga Kingdom’s second Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Osman Noor and the chairman of the Busoga royal wedding’s central organising committee, Eng Patrick Batumbya applauded Fireworks Advertising for support.

“The money announced is not a small amount, but worth the services extended and we are happy with what the agency has done so far,”Batumbya said.

He encouraged the public to support the king as he weds the queen.

Busoga royal wedding is set for November, 18, 2023 at Bugembe Cathedral.