Lapaire, a pan-African eyecare organization has in a bid to make eye care accessible and affordable to Ugandans announced the relocation of its optical shop on Kampala Road.

Formerly situated next to Zebra Plaza, the new Lapaire Kampala Road branch has been shifted to the I&M bank Building, positioning the flagship store strategically to bring essential eye care services closer to the community.

According to the company, the Lapaire Kampala Road branch is headed by a proficient team of experts, including a branch manager, sales representatives, and optometrist and is committed to delivering compassionate and personalized services.

“These services encompass free eye tests aimed at detecting andevaluating potential vision issues, comprehensive eye care guidance to maintain optimal eye health, and the availability of high-quality eyeglasses starting at only shs 105,000, inclusive of both frame and lenses.”

Kenneth Twinamatsiko, Lapaire Uganda’s Operations Manager, emphasized the critical need for

accessible eye care services in Uganda.

“According to the Ministry of Health, 250,000 Ugandans are completely blind, and over 2.5 million suffer from short-sightedness that impairs their vision. Recognizing that eye care is both expensive and challenging to access in Uganda, we are expanding our reach and opening new optical shops across the city to bring eye care closer to our community. This initiative aims to increase awareness of the value of eye care and provide people with access to high-quality, reasonably priced eye care services,” Twinamatsiko said.

To mark the grand opening of the new optical shop, Lapaire plans to launch an extensive community outreach campaign, both offline and online.

The campaign seeks to facilitate fast vision test bookings and raise awareness about the importance of clear sight within the community.

With a presence in Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo, and multiple locations in Uganda, Lapaire has tested the vision of over 300,000 individuals and improved the vision of more than 175,000 Africans, contributing to better lives across the continent.