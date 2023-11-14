The evaluation and re-launch of the Mwangaza Online Ideological Studies Program will pave the way for a revolutionary path forward.

Mwangaza is a volunteer and Pan Afrikanist initiative that aims to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of Uganda and the empowerment of the African people.

On Friday, November 10, 2023, a gathering of passionate individuals came together to inaugurate and comprehensively evaluate the Mwangaza African Revolutionary Study Groups Center Online Ideological Studies Program.

The mission of Mwangaza is to foster the growth and multiplication of African Revolutionary Study Groups dedicated to the unity and transformation of Uganda and Africa as a whole.

Mwangaza, which means “Brightness” or “Light” in Kiswahili, targets various groups, including young people, business professionals, entrepreneurs, the corporate sector, media professionals, intellectuals, public servants, and political and community leaders of all generations and political affiliations.

The Mwangaza initiative is a humble but fervent contribution to the revolutionary cause of socio-economic transformation in Uganda.

It serves as a cornerstone for the unity, rebirth, and self-empowerment of the African people.

David Mafabi, the Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs (Special Duties) and the chairperson of the Mwangaza Governing Council, expresses gratitude to President Museveni for his unwavering guidance and support since the inception of this endeavor in 2009.

He also acknowledges the invaluable contributions of Jane Barekye, the State House Comptroller, for her patience, support, and resource mobilisation.

Mafabi explains that the Mwangaza journey began last year with a successful launch at Muni University in Arua, followed by enthusiastic events at various universities and institutions across Uganda.

Study groups were established in these academic centers, engaging students, staff, and community members.

The evaluation and sustained online ideological studies program is set to run from Saturday, November 18, 2023, to July 2024.

Representatives from study groups, corporate citizens, and other patriots are welcomed to this historical occasion, demonstrating the broad appeal of the cause.

Mafabi emphasises the challenges faced in identifying the necessary steps for accomplishing their goals.

However, with resolved organisational and technological questions, they are now ready to march forward with unwavering commitment.

Why Study Groups? Mafabi highlights President Yoweri Museveni’s experiences as a guiding light for their path.

President Museveni’s reflections on Africa’s colonial conquest and occupation, as well as the failures of traditional rulers, provided the groundwork for Mwangaza’s endeavors.

The influence of progressive scholars like Dr. Walter Rodney, Frantz Fanon, and Prof. Thomas Szentes sparked a fire of understanding among young students, inspiring their political consciousness.

The formation of Pan Africanist Students Organization (USARF) and the establishment of self-help study groups demonstrated a commitment to deepening political awareness among students.

Mafabi emphasizes that study groups have proven to be a time-tested tool for ideological self-help and development, accommodating various schedules and interests.

Mafabi expresses hope that Mwangaza African Revolutionary Study Groups will draw inspiration from the University Students African Revolutionary Front of the late 1960s, which contributed to Africa’s liberation during the Second Liberation of Africa.

He notes that universities have historically played a pivotal role in societal transformation, serving as training grounds for elites and fostering an environment of teaching, scholarship, and research.

The modern university has its roots in medieval Europe, with early institutions of learning in ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia.

The Mwangaza Study Groups honour this history and seek to establish a “priesthood” and “discipleship” to drive successful revolutions and national transformations in Uganda and Africa.

Mafabi is confident that the evaluation and re-launch of the Mwangaza Online Ideological Studies Program will pave the way for a revolutionary path forward, empowering the African people and fostering socio-economic transformation in Uganda