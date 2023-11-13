By Samuel Okello

A clogged oil filter could affect your engine’s performance, efficiency, and lifespan. If an oil filter goes unchanged for too long, your vehicle may demonstrate the following five symptoms:

Metallic sounds coming from your engine

Black, dirty exhaust

The car smells like burning oil

Sputtering

Drop in oil pressure

Not sure when it’s time to change your oil filter? You can avoid these symptoms and keep your engine running smoothly by following the guidelines for maintaining and replacing oil filters below.

Get a new oil filter with every oil change.

Most vehicles require an oil change every 5,000 Km depending on varying factors from the type of oil to the vehicle specs. Some manufacturers recommend replacing the filter with every other oil change, and doing so with each appointment prevents it from clogging prematurely.

If the Check Engine light appears on your dashboard, your oil filter may need to be replaced.

Every vehicle is equipped with a set of dashboard lights that communicate important information about its performance to the driver, including features in use and potential mechanical malfunctions. Many issues could trigger the Check Engine light, some of which are more serious than others.

Before scheduling expensive engine diagnostics, check your oil filter. It may be more clogged than usual, and changing it might be all your engine needs.

Change your oil filter frequently if you drive in harsh conditions.

Stop-and-go traffic patterns, extreme temperatures, and heavy-duty towing force your engine to work harder, which take a toll on your oil filter. If you drive in these conditions on a regular basis, your oil filter will require more regular maintenance.

