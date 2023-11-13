The criminal division of the High Court has again adjourned the hearing of the charges against the suspects linked to the 2018 kidnap and gruesome murder of Susan Magara, a cashier at Bwendero Diary Farm (BDF)

According to court, the suspects had applied for acquittal of charges following their allegations of torture, where court ordered them to produce a valid certificate that proves the rehabilitation, they say they underwent while they were at African Centre for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims.

In Monday’s session at the Criminal Division of the High Court in Kampala, the suspects asked for an adjournment till Wednesday, November 15 when they hope their defence will appear with the appropriate medical documentation that proves their torture claims.

According to the presiding judge Alex Ajiji, the suspects’ plea for adjournment of the case is justified especially when they promise to produce valid documents proving their claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suspects have a good reason to seek adjournment because and it will be granted,” ruled Justice Ajiji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite no objection from the prosecution led by Irene Nakimbugwe, the prosecution requested for continuation of proceedings on that day if the defence fails to produce valid medical information regarding the suspects.

“We have no objection for the adjournment but if they do if they do not produce the medical documents on Wednesday, then prosecution will proceed. This case needs to be expedited,” Irene Nakimbugwe submitted.

The nine suspects; Yusuf Lubega, Hussein Wasswa, Muzamiru Ssali, Hajara Nakandi, Abubaker Kyewolwa, Mahad Kisalita, Hassan Kato Miiro, Ismail Bukenya and Musa Abbas Buvumbo are still on remand over links to the gruesome murder of Susan Magara.