Concerns arise over UPDF’s progress in Health facility projects in Kabale district -Lukia Nantaba

Authorities in Kabale district have voiced concern about the sluggish pace of implementation of projects conducted by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) within various health facilities in the district.

The issue was raised during the visit of the Parliamentary Health Committee as part of their assessment of health facilities in the Kigezi Sub Region.

Fred Kalyesubira, the Chief Administrative Officer of Kabale district, expressed dissatisfaction with the UPDF Engineering Brigade’s performance in executing projects contracted for the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the level of performance and implementation of these projects falls short of expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Nicholas Kamara, the Member of Parliament for Kabale municipality who was leading the committee in this visit acknowledged that the delivery issues extend beyond Kabale.

Various complaints from stakeholders in the region on the same matter have been received, prompting him to pledge raising the matter on the parliamentary floor.

In response to concerns, UPDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye assured Ugandans that their brigade is on track with all contracted projects.

However, he acknowledged delays in implementation due to technical challenges caused by the Health Ministry.

During the same visit, authorities urged legislators to advocate for the designation of Kabale district as a hard-to-reach area.

This request aims to secure a hard-to-reach allowance for health workers in the area, enhancing their effectiveness.

The Committee on Health, mandated under rule 159(c) of the Parliamentary Rules of Procedure, is responsible for assessing and evaluating the activities of the Government and other bodies.