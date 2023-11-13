By Hatmah Nalugwa Ssekaaya

Just like you get out of your bathroom, and apply a moisturizer on your face, all over your body and your hair, please also consider moisturising your flower. Why should you leave it to wither? Infact, if you make it a routine to moisturise down there, you won’t worry anymore with serving food that has no soup. Below are some of the benefits of moisturising your flower.

1. Regularly applying V moisturizer helps keep your yoni moist, similar to how regular lotion helps strengthen and protect dry skin on your body.

2. Freshness at it’s best – Keeping your yoni smelling pleasant and moisturized. Use the right natural oils to support your body’s defenses while leaving a fruit and floral scent down there.

3. Ultimate Comfort and Relief – the yoni oil for women addresses feminine needs naturally. It helps reduce unusual discharge, fishy ordor, aid cycle flow, provide period relief, and rejuvenate skin tissues.

4. Helps with itchiness and vaginal dryness issues, especially for the women who are 40 years and above.

5. Regular moisturisation of your V will help reduce the risk of ingrown hairs. In addition, a gentle, unscented moisturizer can be used to help soothe the skin immediately after hair removal.

Wondering what you can use to moisturize your yoni?

Please do not use body lotions, because these are not designed for the V and should never be used on the genital area. Use a vaginal moisturizer that has specific hydrating ingredients which won’t disrupt the delicate pH and balance of yeast and bacteria in the your yoni.

You can find over-the-counter V moisturizers in form of a cream, gel, or suppository form.

But I would highly recommend using natural oils. Natural oils such as; Vitamin E, coconut oil and almond oil can be applied by squeezing a small amount of the oil into your hands, warm it by rubbing your palms and apply on the mons, pubis and labia majora area.