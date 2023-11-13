13-time Uganda Premier League champions, KCCA FC have unveiled Abdalla Mubiru as the new team coach.

Mubiru was on Monday unveiled at Lugogo by the club patron, Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago after signing a two-year contract.

This is Mubiru’s second stint as head coach at KCCA FC having previously been in charge in 2014.

He has also previously served as coach at Proline, Vipers and Police among other clubs but has also previously served as the assistant coach for the national team, Uganda Cranes.

Mubiru comes in to fill the void left behind by Portuguese coach, Sergio Daniel Moniz Traguil who was sacked in October after only four months in charge.

Jackson Magera has since then been serving on the interim basis and guided KCCA to their first ever win this season when they beat defending champions, Vipers SC 3-1 at Lugogo.

Mubiru is expected to name his technical team soon.