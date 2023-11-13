The presiding Bishop for the Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) in Uganda, Jacinto Kibuuka has ordained three new Bishops.

On Sunday, Dr. John Baptist Matovu, Joseph Bizibu Birungi and Bruno Ssekiryamuba Muhindo were ordained as Bishops having been elected as the Auxiliary Bishops for Uganda and Kampala Diocese as well as Bishop for North Kivu Diocese in Democratic Republic of Congo respectively.

The trio was elected in the Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) International Synod that sat on November, 4, 2022 in Indianapolis United States of America.

While consecrating the three at Mamre International Prayer Center in Janda, Namugongo, Wakiso district Bishop Jacinto Kibuuka called for justice and trustworthy in everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Justice should be in our hearts, homes, courts and the country at large. Without justice we won’t have development and peace. Let us not think about justice in others without us being just Justice is needed in everything we do and at all levels,” Bishop Kibuuka said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked the newly consecrated Bishops to help widen the church by converting as many as possible.

“God says He knew you even before you were born. You are God’s chosen to do His work. Don’t fear anything. There are challenges in the nation you will face but don’t fear. There is a lot of religious intolerance in the country but ignore that and welcome everyone,” Bishop Kibuuka added.

He took this opportunity to scoff at naysayers of the Evangelical Orthodox Church in Uganda.

“There is lot of ignorance among the people that they fear whatever they don’t know. While starting here, they gave us two months to collapse but we are almost making a decade here. Don’t fear to do what is right.”

Kawempe deputy RCC, Yasin Ndidde who represented Kampala Minister, Kabuye Kyofatogabye urged that the newly consecrated leaders be guided by wisdom in everything they do.

“The leadership you have taken charge of means you will protect the unit, doctrine and discipline in church. Our job is to pray for you to succeed in your work,”Ndidde said.