The Chief Magistrates Court in Nakawa has charged and consequently remanded an ADF commander over his role in the murder of two foreign tourists in Queen Elizabeth National Park last month.

Kyoto Abdul Rashid alias Njovu alias Tembo, the commander of Camp in Mwalika in DRC and formerly a resident of Suni village, Lyama sub county in Budaka district was on Monday afternoon arraigned before Nakawa Chief Magistrate, Erias Kakooza and nine counts of terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery and belonging to a terrorist organization read for him.

Prosecution alleges that Kyoto and others still at large on October, 17, 2023 at Nyamunuka, along Katunguru-Katwe-Kabatoro road within Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese district for purposes of influencing government or intimidating the public and for political, religious, social or economic aim indiscriminately without due regard to the safety of others or property carried out acts of violence aimed at causing the death of Barlow David James , Geyer Emmarentia Cecilia and Eric Alyai who were civilians not engaged in armed conflict.

He is also accused of murder contrary to section 188 and 189 and aggravated robbery contrary to section 285 and 286(2) of the Penal Code Act.

Kyoto was however not allowed to take plea(deny or accept charges) since the charges are capital in nature and only triable by the High Court.

Kyoto was consequently remanded to Luzira government prison until November, 27.