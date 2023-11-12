Next Media Group’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer Joe Kigozi was among the 20 celebrants who graduated at this year’s CEO Apprenticeship Program (CAP), in a ceremony held at at Kampala Sheraton Hotel .

Speaking about the apprenticeship, the commencement speaker Emmanuel Katongole challenged the CEO to embrace passion, total commitment, determination , drive dedication and discipline while exercising their duties.

“Never wait for perfect conditions. Perfect conditions will never come, ” Katongole, the Chancellor Nkumba University tipped the CEOs.

The 2023 annual apprenticeship program for the CEOs in waiting in selected tier One Corporate Uganda, has had the 20 celebrants effectively complete the program that has lasted for a year, with major activities undertaken under different modules visiting and having engagements with leading CEOs in South Africa, Kenya and Uganda among others.

During the CAP 2023 awards, Katongole cautioned CEOs to tame bossy postures but should provide room for positive criticism.

“Leaders are dealers in hope, so create hope. Be the change that you want to see in your organization. Remember that ideas alone do not bring about success. It is the action of those ideas that really grow the organization you work with.” Katongole advised.

In the challenging business and economic environment, Katongole tasked CEOs to accept diversity in their organization as it steers growth.

Next Media’ Deputy Group CEO, Joe Kigozi retaliated that the apprenticeship program has been a game changer and pivotal in realizing transformation.

“The CEO Summit is a high-level CEO program that nurtures future leaders. In a testament to Next Media’s unwavering commitment to transforming and training leaders, I express my heartfelt gratitude to our Group CEO, Kin, for the exceptional opportunity and relentless mentorship provided,” Kigozi said.

He also highlighted that, the “program has not only shaped me but also serves as a testament to Next Media’s dedication to nurturing leaders. I am honored to be a part of this transformative journey and look forward to the continued growth and development it offers.”

The apprenticeship program according to Next Media Deputy CEO, has enabled them to create a network of the next big leaders in the country.

“I thank CEO Summit management , trainers , Academy classmates and congratulate all graduands. ”

Other iconic Chief executive officers who endured the year long training included Uganda Airline’s to naunch Jennifer Bamuturaki, Ronald Makata, the Chief Finance officer , Stanbic Bank and John Sitakange, chief credit officer, Housing Finance Bank.

The CEO summit Managing Director, Stephen Mukasa revealed that the program intake for the 2024 is underway with the motive of improving governance and management in organizations.

The program graduates have also been cautioned on prioritizing making money compared to making environmentally friendly working conditions and share profit with employees where possible.