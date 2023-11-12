The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) was one of the top winners at the 2023 Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), Excellence Awards .

The PRAU Excellence Awards celebrate the greatest achievements, innovations, and initiatives that have demonstrated excellence and effectiveness across the public relations and communications industry in Uganda.

Held at the Nile Resort Hotel in Jinja City, at the side lines of the East African Public Relations Week, the 2023 edition ran under the theme: “Advancing PR Excellence for East African Unity”, putting much emphasis on strengthening integration through the power of communication.

NWSC won the best social/digital communication campaign of the year at the event opened by Vice President H.E Jessica Alupo.

Although NWSC is government-owned, it has built a good reputation for customer care, better than many organizations.

The corporation has recently adopted several modern communication and digital innovations to improve their customers’ experience including a 24-hour interaction on X and Facebook, as well as a quick and easy-to-use NWSC Mobile App and E-water payment system, among others.

In her speech, the Vice President underscored the importance of communication as a key aspect of everyday life, and the first principle of peace.

“Communication is about telling the story, and telling it right”, she said, noting that Uganda’s development is premised on the four communication-hinged principles of nationalism, pan-Africanism, socioeconomic transformation, and democracy.

Rebecca Kadaga, the Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the East African Community who closed the week-long conference challenged public relations players to move with the changing dynamics of the industry while maintaining a collaborative approach for shaping the region.

She said the development will help to build bridges and foster lifelong connections, with the ultimate goal of creating an East African PR Association that is not just an observer but rather a voice at the East Africa Community Secretariat.

Receiving the award, NWSC committed to maintaining an audience with its customers, amidst all the competing voices, by stamping its authority and amplifying its voice, thereby shaping the future of PR in the corporation and beyond.

Representing NWSC at the conference and at the award ceremony were the Director of Public Relations, Samuel Apedel, Manager of Public Relations ,Sheba Bamwine, Public Relations Manager KW – Ms. Vivien Newumbe, Manager Marketing and Digital Communications Media Fisher Sekabira, PPRO Western – Paul Kahigi, PPRO Northern – Ivan Tekakwo, PPRO Eastern – Doreen Kapsulel, and SPRO Central Cream Treasure Ninsiima.