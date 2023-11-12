Book Title: America and The Production of Islamic Truth in Uganda

Author: Dr. Yahya Sseremba

Publisher: Routledge, Taylor and Francis Group

Year of Publication: 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Reviewer: Adventino Banjwa

ADVERTISEMENT

Each year, Americans commemorate September 11 – the attack on the twin towers of the World Trade Centre. While many would have predicted US. military retaliation in the aftermath of these attacks, the idea that 9/11 would constitute a flagship event for a new era was quite unthinkable. What the US. came to define as its “War on Terror” (WoT) became a discursive intervention rationalizing US. hegemony, through a series of coordinated global interventions packed as responses to 9/11. The American Islamic education (Madrasa) reform project in Uganda is one case of American post-9/11 global interventions. While this project provides Yahya Sseremba with an important entry point, the book’s broader thematic interest is “power and subjection to power, not violent extremism and how it is countered” (9). It is within this broader framing that Yahya Sseremba enquires into the transformation of the (postcolonial) state under the US.’ global WoT. The book is based on a wide range of sources (majorly archival and interviews), the analysis of which enables Sseremba to think with different relevant scholarly traditions – from Michel Foucault, to the Modernity/Coloniality/Decoloniality thinkers, and, above all, the scholarship of Mahmood Mamdani.

At the heart of Sseremba’s account in this book is the Muslim subject. This figure, specifically the Salafi Muslim, has been singled out by the Americans for being over-exposed to extremist ideas, and thus supposedly more susceptible to perpetrating violent extremism (127-158).

In every Ugandan Salafi Muslim, the United States see a potential terrorist. It would prefer that we receive its proposed Madrasa reform interventions as aiming at civilizing Uganda’s Salafi Muslims, as an antidote to their potential extremism. Sseremba rubbishes these claims and suggests we locate American prescriptions within a broader historical and political context.

In this book, Sseremba dismisses as obsolete the assumptions underlying the US.’ Madrasa reform project in Uganda, and the WoT more broadly. Yet he thinks that’s beside the point. He argues that our critical energy should be invested in making sense of that to the service of which generally discredited primordialist and culturalist assumptions are being deployed: the justification of full-scale state intervention in every sphere of society.

In these reform proposals, among them the idea of homogenizing the hitherto diverse Madrasa curricula (97-109), Sseremba notes that the ultimate target is to subject Islamic truth production to state control and civil society scrutiny. While Americans have implemented similar ideas elsewhere, in Uganda these are still at proposal stage. In this sense, Sseremba’s book is an early critical intervention into the development of these ideas in Uganda. It boldly presents itself as an indispensable critical discursive resource for a society-based resistance against these proposals.

The book’s innovative historical and political approach (14) enables Sseremba to see what is actually new in the American proposals. He emphasizes that none of the previous historico-political formations was able to achieve full-scale domination of society. Not even the colonial modern state, with its transformative governmentality, could achieve total domination of the colonial subject. Sseremba cites the example of the colonial governance of the Muslim, which was mediated through Muslim leaders – leaders whose subjectivity the colonial state was keen to shape, as opposed to that of the entire Muslim population. Moreover, he argues, colonial failure to totally control Islamic education in Uganda meant that society (the Muslim population) participated in the business of Islamic truth production – which points to the existence of relative “epistemic freedom” under colonialism. While this might raise understandable controversy in decolonial scholarly circles, Sseremba is generous with his sources. Moreover, after Mahmood Mamdani, Sseremba doesn’t consider genuine epistemic freedom as possible without political (institutional) freedom (181).

Successive postcolonial political elites, with some exception to Idi Amin (122), settled at creating patronage and clientelist networks with Muslim leaders whom they expected to deliver different sections of the Muslim population. Sseremba argues that America’s proposals seek to transcend all these earlier political modalities of the governing the Muslim in Uganda: they seek to shape not just the subjectivity of Muslim leaders but of the entire Muslim population through a state-controlled and civil-society scrutinized Islamic truth production process. In short, American prescriptions seek to complete the colonial project.

Such political transformative possibilities embedded in American prescriptions ground Sseremba’s key observation on the postcolonial state: while Mahmood Mamdani’s concept of bifurcation retains explanatory power today, and with it the concept of the postcolonial state, the logic of political designs mobilized around the war on terror is to “[unify] rather than [bifurcate the state] structure” (104). With the US.’ Madrasa reform project, state domination of society is becoming more centralized and unified – beyond its colonially-inherited bifurcation (80).

All in all, this book does two broad things. On the one hand, it tells a story of how the idea and practice of power and subjection to power has been transformed after 9/11. As a result, Sseremba insists that in thinking the modern state from a postcolonial vantage point, we ought to take seriously new developments and dynamics – for some of these, like the American-led WoT, demonstrate the capacity to reshape this state in significant and more troubling ways.

On the other hand, this book tells the story of agency: the agency of Ugandan Muslims engaged in a critical endeavor against American prescriptions. Yet, if the dangerous potential in these prescriptions lies in their ability to deepen state domination of society, the general blind spot of Muslim critical agency lies in its total inability to aim at this structure – the state. They frame their critiques within this very problematic structure. In Sseremba’s decolonial sense, “[to] interrogate the structure is to strike at the very foundation of the problem” (152). Here, a critical reader, of course, may wonder whether this general blind spot of critical Muslim agency does not spell doom to the ongoing resistance against American prescriptions. That may partly be the case. But only so if we do not think of this book as, in itself, a part of the resistance – as a critical discursive resource for the resistance.

Adventino Banjwa is a Ph.D. Fellow at MISR, Makerere University.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter/X: @adventino88