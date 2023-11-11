Busoga kingdom has dismissed as untrue, claims that the Kyabazinga, William Gabula Nadiope IV has at one time been involved in a formal marriage with a woman in Britain.

As the Busoga royal wedding between the Kyabazinga and Jovia Mutesi draws closer, lawyers representing Alison Nadiope have written to Dr.Stephen Kazimba, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda claiming that their client was legally married in Church with the Kyabazinga and that the two sired children.

In the November, 8, 2023 letter, the lawyers challenged the forthcoming wedding.

However, in a statement by the Katukiro(Prime Minister) Dr.Joseph Muvawala, Busoga said whereas the letter to the Archbishop was received, it contained no marriage certificate as required for proof of marriage as alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the information in the letter as false and defamatory, the kingdom said the Kyabazinga has never married any other woman and neither has he sired children, both in Uganda or abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the record, His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope IV has never been married to anyone under the known forms of marriage in Uganda and elsewhere, has never sired any children, is not a British citizen and the purported Alison Anne Gabula is unknown to him and has never been married to His Majesty,” Dr.Muvawala said.

“There is no record for any marriage of His Majesty in the United Kingdom or anywhere else in the world and the content of the said letter is subject to police investigations.”

According to Dr.Muvawala, the kingdom has formally reported the occurrences to police and other security agencies who have in turn kicked off investigations into the matter.

“The investigations have since led to the arrest of some culprits who are offering useful guides on the motive and persons behind these social media blackmail activities and the general public will be notified on subsequent actions and prosecutions.”

He said the kingdom has also instructed lawyers to commence civil and criminals proceedings against all persons involved in the scheme to tarnish Kyabazinga’s name.

“I call upon all the Basoga, friends of Busoga and the general public to ignore these baseless allegations and treat them with the contempt deserved.”

He insisted that the Busoga royal wedding set for November , 18 will go on as scheduled.