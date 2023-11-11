The General Court Martial has sentenced two UPDF commanders to dismissal with disgrace from the army for running away from their troops as Al Shabaab attack their base in Somalia in May.

Al Shabaab fighters on May , 25 attacked a the base belonging to the UPDF African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in Bulamarer, 130km (80 miles) Southwest of Mogadishu.

Over 50 UPDF soldiers were killed whereas others were injured in an attack which was blamed on commanders’ inefficiency.

In a sitting on Friday, the General Court Martial (GCM) sitting at Basecamp – UPDF Sector One Contingent Headquarters in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia found Maj John Steven Oluka, 58 and Maj Zadock Abor, 49 guilty of cowardice contrary to section 120 (1) (2) (a) of the UPDF Act of 2005. Whereas Maj John Steven Oluka on top of count one, was also sentenced with count two; Offences by person in command when in action contrary to section 128 (1) (b) of the UPDF Act of 2005.

The conviction followed evidence by prosecution that the two commanders who were in charge of infantry companies received intelligence briefing from intelligence officer and the Battalion commander over an impending attack from Al – Shabaab but failed to plan and deter the attack.

It’s said that when the attack happened, the two didn’t encourage their juniors to fight but instead run away to Golweyn Forward Operating Base.

“The convicts’ act of running away from Al-Shabaab greatly impacted on the name of UPDF and gave Al-Shabaab opportunity to easily raid our forces. As a result of cowardice in action, a number of our soldiers and equipment were lost,” said the army court chairman, Brig Freeman Mugabe.

The two were consequently dismissed from the UPDF but were told they have a right to appeal against the conviction and sentence within 14 days if they are not satisfied with the punishments.

The maximum punishment for cowardice in action according to section 120 (1) (2) (a) of the UPDF Act of 2005 and offences of persons in command when in action according to section 128 (1) (b) and the actions result into failure of operation or loss of life is by death or in other circumstances, life imprisonment.