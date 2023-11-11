By Allan Mwesigwa

The Uganda National Roads Authority Executive Director Allen Kagina has cautioned the public against crossing River Kafu despite water seemingly reducing , noting that the road was damaged and those using it in the current state risk dangers.

She urged the public to continue using alternative routes.

” I see people crossing using foot and some on boda boda it’s risky to cross the river. The water seems to be reducing but we need to first assess the extent of the damage on the road. We have spots were tarmac has been washed away and these areas might be risky. Kindly be patient and don’t risk your life or else you might land into deep waters ,” Kagina cautioned.

Kagina who was inspecting the affected area said for now they can’t do much until the waters reduce with temporary road repair expected to be done to enable people and vehicles cross as permanent solutions like putting up a bridge or raising the road are being thought of.

“For now we can’t do much since the water is still too much but once it reduces, we are thinking about temporary repairs as our engineers plan for probably a permanent solution which can even be a raised bridge or raised road from the current box culverts.Be patient, we are not sleeping. We know the inconveniences caused but we will address the matter accordingly,” Kagina added.

The Uganda National Roads Authority manager in charge of Western region Masiriano Rubahamya said the problem they have is that most of the bridges were designed many years back without the current environment in consideration, noting that they are now thinking of modern designs to have lasting bridges.

” The problem we have with our bridges is that most of them were constructed long time ago and don’t match the current environment characterized by people carrying out farming close to rivers. However, we are thinking of modern designs to put bridges that can match the current times,” Rubahamya said.

The Kyankwanzi deputy resident district commissioner Erutu Kabale challenged parents not to allow their children get close to this river saying by mistake a life can be lost.

He tasked security manning River Kafu not to allow any one to cross until the situation normalizes.

UNRA urged the public to use alternative routes through Buhimba Kakumiro Mubende to Kampala but also Masindi Luweero to Kampala as their engineers study the situation at Kafu.