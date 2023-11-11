With Parliament’s pressure over missing persons starting to yield fruit, Police are holding two UPDF soldiers attached to the elite Special Forces Command, plus two others, for the kidnap of two civilians.

The UPDF has confirmed the arrest, saying they will face the military court as soon as possible.

A city medical doctor who preferred anonymity, and another civilian whose identity has not been established are the first to get freedom following their alleged abduction by the presidential elite forces, SFC.

The doctor, who had just sold his car, says he received a call from an unidentified person who claimed he needed his services. Instead, he says his would-be client abducted him on their meeting at Bulenga Africa oil petrol station.

“When I reached there, they surrounded me and handcuffed me and put me in the boot of my own car,” he said.

The victim claims he was blindfolded and driven to a forest where he was held at ransom.

“They demanded for money I told them it was in the car and they picked it up.”

After his kidnappers had stripped him of his money, the victim claims he was put at gunpoint and forced to call his relatives who sent more money.

“My sister first sent Shs500,000 and later 2 million shillings.”

The doctor says he tried to report the case to several police stations but was sent away when he mentioned SFC. Days later he went to Kira Road police station and worked with the anti-terrorism office to have the suspects arrested.

The UPDF has confirmed the arrest of two officers, one Opio Reagan and Twinomujuni Felix, both attached to the SFC. The UPDF spokesperson says upon the completion of investigations the suspects will face the Military court.

According to Kulaigye, two other civilian accomplices will face charges in the civilian court. But the army commits to paying back the stolen funds.