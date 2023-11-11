A cabinet standing committee on human rights has been established to address complaints that have continued to emerge in the country

Justice and constitutional affairs Minister Norbert Mao who is the chairperson of the committee says that the committee has a number of other ministers including the ones in charge of defence, internal affairs, gender labor and social development among others

Mao who was addressing the 5th Business and Human Rights Symposium at the Sheraton Hotel indicates that the NRM secretary General is also an Ex-officio member of this committee to specifically deal with political matters

Mao also revealed that this committee has already embarked on its first assignment which is to develop a national plan of action

Justice and constitutional affairs Minister Norbert Mao warns Government officials and agents against violating human rights stressing that there will be no legal support provided to anyone should they be dragged to court

The practice has always been that Government officials receive legal representation from the Attorney General`s office but minister Mao says that this will not happen again

Minister Mao has also warned those in the business sector against such violations stressing that no one will even be allowed to hide behind the president

Government has resolved that the number of Justices of the Supreme Court and those of the court of appeal as a strategy to improve handling of cases and ensure faster access to justice

Justice and constitutional affairs minister Norbert Mao says that a bill to amend the judicature act will be tabled in parliament next week

Mao says that the number of justices of the Supreme Court will increase from 11to 21 while the number of justices of the court of appeal also referred to as the constitutional court will increase from 15 to 56

Minister Mao revealed this as he officiated at the 5th annual symposium on Business and Human Rights organized by resource Rights Africa, the Uganda Human Rights commission and other stakeholders at the Sheraton hotel

Minister Mao says that the Ugandan state still has many challenges that need to be addressed beyond issues to do with access to justice. He says that many institutions remain weak and seem to have been overpowered by individuals