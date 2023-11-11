The Uganda national men’s cricket team, the Cricket Cranes, have been flagged off to Namibia for the T20 World Cup qualifiers Africa finals that commence on November 20th.

The team of 15 players under interim coach Jackson Ogwang has been flagged off today at the National Council of Sports complex.

Uganda will compete against six other countries, including hosts Namibia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Rwanda, Nigeria, and Kenya in a round-robin format.

The Cricket Cranes will spend ten days in Zimbabwe on a training tour where they will play against Zimbabwe league champions before heading to Namibia for their opening fixture against Tanzania on November 20th.

The top two sides from the tournament will qualify for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies next year.