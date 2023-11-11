The State Minister for Works , Musa Ecweru and his finance counterpart, Henry Musasizi have flagged off construction works for roads linking Rubanda to Rukiga and Kabale districts .

The construction of the 12.9km of roads in Nyamweru Sub County is expected to promote trade, health, and mobility in the area.

The project, valued at shs1.9 billion is set to be completed within eight months, promising improved accessibility and economic development for the entire region.

The rehabilitation initiative encompasses a comprehensive plan, including the transformation of the Habikyenzi – Keitankombe – Nyakahita – Mushunga – Minizi – Rweturwe – Kangorongoro – Hakyishenyi route spanning 10.2km.

This road network provides access to key community institutions such as Kaitankoro COU, Nyakahita Catholic Church, and Hakishenyi Primary School.

Additionally, the project covers the Kyocezo – Butambi Road, a 2.7km stretch, further reinforcing the commitment to infrastructural development in Rubanda District.

Speaking during the function, Minister Ecweru said President Museveni’s vision is to connect communities, facilitate movement and trade.

He added that due to topography and bad road next works , Rubanda,has been affected, adding that some works have been worked upon.

The minister urged the public to embrace the Parish Development Model program.

According to Henry Musasizi , the State Minister of Finance who also doubles as the area MP, the project covers about 12.5km and part of it is in Rubanda as well as Rukiga district.

He noted that these are inter-connectivity roads aimed at making deep communities and various administrative units accessible.

Musazisi further noted that the NRM government now is more focused on improving household incomes for the population, adding that the roads should be used by people to transport goods to the market.

According to the Rubanda LCV chairman, Steven Kasyaba the residents have been facing challenges with poor roads which have seen transport costs as much as shs180,000 on journeys that would cost shs100,000.

He noted that the roads will help connect their district to neigbouring districts which will further boost trade.

The completion of the roads is expected to happen in eight months.