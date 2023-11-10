The Pentagon has confirmed that Houthi rebels shot down a US drone on Wednesday off the coast of Yemen.

It’s not the first MQ9 Reaper – a surveillance drone that can also carry missiles – to be shot down by the Houthis.

The attack is the latest in a series on US assets and personnel in the region, where the Pentagon says Iranian-backed groups are seeking to take advantage of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Last night, the US used two F-15 fighter bombers to attack what it described as an ammunition depot inside Syria, rendering it “unusable”. It’s the second such strike by the US since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on 7 October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: BBC