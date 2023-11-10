As the festive season approaches, it is time to make merry and appreciate the people around us who have made 2023 a wonderful year. Unilever Uganda, a leading Nutrition, Home Care, and Personal Care company, has come up with a special gift hamper to ease the season of gifting.

“The hamper includes a wide range of high-quality Unilever products, including Body Care items for skin moisturization and rejuvenation, Personal Care products for looking and feeling great, and Home Care items for clean laundry and environment. Food is at the heart of festive celebrations, so the hamper also comes with Nutrition products to enhance holiday celebrations, whether you’re sharing snacks or preparing delicious meals,” said Emmanuel Kabugo, the Category & Channel Development Manger, Home Care -Unilever Uganda.

“The hamper is a great gift for your loved ones or even yourself. It is also ideal for organizations to gift their employees. Unilever understands the importance of acknowledging and appreciating their hard work and dedication throughout the year, so our hamper is a gift that will show them that they are valued. The assortment of products includes renowned brands: Royco, Omo, Geisha, Vaseline, Pepsodent, and Vim,” said Wangechi Gitahi, Head of Brand and Trade Marketing – Unilever Uganda.

Since it is a season of giving, Unilever has gifts in every hamper purchased. It will come with a free 2kg package of Supreme Flour and a Homecare bucket. The hamper is available at all your local supermarkets. For corporate gifting, we are offering convenient hassle-free delivery options.

To place your order, please reach out to our dedicated customer service team at 0766 274 952 or 0742 787 051. We all know that employees are the heart of successful operations, and Unilever Uganda is committed to making this Christmas season one to remember.

Merry Unilever Christmas!