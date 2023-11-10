The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has expressed her satisfaction with the remarkable recovery of Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya.

Among, who visited the legislator at Nsambya Hospital, where he is receiving treatment, stated that Ssegirinya’s health has significantly improved.

Ssegirinya, along with his colleague Allan Ssewanyana, had spent 524 days in jail and is currently undergoing treatment for reported lung complications.

“I have this afternoon visited our colleague Honorable Ssegirinya to convey my heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery, and I am delighted to announce that he has made a remarkable recovery,” said Among.

She commended Ssegirinya for his strength and determination during this challenging period and expressed her gratitude to the medical team and everyone who supported him.

Among eagerly anticipates his return to serve the community with renewed energy.

Makindye East Member of Parliament, Derrick Nyeko, expressed his disbelief at Ssegirinya’s condition when he visited him at the hospital.

Nyeko urged the court to promptly return Ssegirinya’s passport so that he can receive the necessary treatment, emphasising the need for justice and requesting the public to keep Ssegirinya in their thoughts and prayers.

Ssegirinya had returned from the Netherlands in September, where he had undergone treatment for skin cancer and lung infections.

During his time abroad, he criticised Parliament for failing to assist him and questioned why others had received support while he had not.

“While we do have insurance through Parliament, it only covers treatment within Uganda, not abroad,” Ssegirinya explained during his stay in the Netherlands.

He added that his medical bill had reached 80 million Ugandan shillings and that it would take two more months before he could be admitted to the hospital.

Ssegirinya’s health has been a concern since his release from prison earlier this year, following charges of murder, attempted murder, aiding and abetting terrorism related to the killings in Masaka and Lwengo districts in 2021.

Unknown assailants wielding machetes had claimed the lives of 20 people in the area.