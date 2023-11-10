Blackmail has become a massive weapon in the hands of those who think our only problem is how this nation is governed. They don’t want us to call their own to account for time in office.

I think we need to call those who run for office to account for their time in there. I will be very honest that it is not only the NRM that is in positions of governance of Uganda. There are many positions of governance held by the opposition. I am sure that the only reason they run for those positions is because they believe that even while the NRM is still here there are things that they can do as opposition to improve the lives of those under their governance.

I am yet to see what the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has done to improve Kampala given all the time he has had. I am not saying it is not there. It may be, but someone needs to educate me on what that is, whatever it is. I have even held this conversation with him asking him to dedicate some of his time to the finding and doing of something in Kampala from which it shall be recalled in 200 years later that that was the handiwork of Erias Lukwago as Lord Major.

You all remember the flamboyant and curved Lady Musisi for her carnival and her flowers. People were arrested for stepping on those flowers and Kampala had started to take shape. She abolished the splashing of campaign posters on everything in Kampala and that took effect. She even brought down a building in a roundabout. Then there are the Musisi roads that we all know. What do we remember Lukwago for as Lord Major?

I just wondered this way only because when I ask such logical questions, as someone who wants service delivery and accountably for time in office, I am blackmailed.

Erias Lukwago run for that office to serve us residents of the capital. If you knew that it is near impossible to deliver services under this NRM government, why did you run for an office from which we expect services? There seems to be a line of dishonesty here.

I am not sure that the primary task of a Lord Major is to effect change of Government. His job is to deliver services to the city dwellers. Has he done that? If he has not, must we not bring him to task? If and when we don’t bring him to task. then have we taken our citizen responsibility seriously?

As Ugandans we need to wake up and understand the deception inside our politics. Those who can’t deliver services or they that fail to deliver services find some place to hide that inefficiency and the safest place to do that is in politicking.

We must choose whether we are to give those who elect us services or we simply should desist from running for officers whose primary aim is service delivery. So aside from emotional blackmail will the Lord Major just tell us city dwellers at the end of this every term that he spent his time fighting the regime? Was that why he was elected in the first place? For such a task do you need to run for an office that promises services to city dwellers?

Let me wait to be accused of insensitivity and siding with the oppressor and as well blaming the victim. This is the blackmail I am here to remind you of…