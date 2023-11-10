The Sustainable Energies and Petroleum Association, representing over 10 oil marketing companies in Uganda, has expressed support for the government’s proposal to empower the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) as the sole importer of petroleum products.

During a session with the Environment and Natural Resources Committee of Parliament, the association emphasized that this move would ensure a secure and consistent supply of petroleum products in the country.

Chairman of the Sustainable Energies and Petroleum Association, Joham Grobbelaar, led the representatives in presenting their opinions on the Petroleum Supply Amendment Bill, 2023.

The officials endorsed the majority of the bill’s clauses, underlining the importance of UNOC’s exclusive role in petroleum imports for Uganda.

However, the association voiced concerns about the timing of the bill’s implementation, urging alignment with the current operational processes and procedures within the East African region to prevent potential supply shortages during the initial stages of implementation.

“The proposed bill, if properly synchronized with existing regional practices, will fortify the country’s petroleum supply chain. It’s crucial to ensure a seamless transition to avoid disruptions,” stated Joham Grobbelaar during the parliamentary session.

In addition to endorsing the bill, the oil marketing companies expressed support for the amendment of section 5 of the principal Act, which aims to define the entities granted a petroleum supply operations license under section 17 to import petroleum products into Uganda.

However, the companies sought clarification on how fuels currently imported as special cargo would be differentiated under the amended legislation.

This issue prompted discussions among committee members, revealing a division in opinions regarding the submissions made by the officials from the oil marketing companies.