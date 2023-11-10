Israel’s prime minister says the country is not seeking to conquer, occupy or govern the Gaza Strip after its war with Hamas ends.

Benjamin Netanyahu told US television outlet Fox News that a “credible force” would be needed to enter the enclave if necessary to prevent the emergence of militant threats.

“We don’t seek to conquer Gaza, we don’t seek to occupy Gaza, and we don’t seek to govern Gaza,” he said, adding that a civilian government would be required, but that Israel would also need to ensure that an attack like that of 7 October, in which Hamas killed about 1,400 people, doesn’t happen again.

“So, we have to have a credible force that, if necessary, will enter Gaza and kill the killers. Because that’s what will prevent the re-emergence of a Hamas-like entity,” he said.

Netanyahu’s comments earlier this week had suggested Israel would be responsible for security in Gaza, drawing a critical response from the US.