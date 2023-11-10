In Moroto, an extraordinary display of determination and resilience unfolded as child mothers balanced the demands of breastfeeding their infants while participating in the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE).

“In Liya Primary School, four mothers successfully sat for their PLE while caring for and breastfeeding their children.”, Marjan Rukia, Liya Headteacher told the Nile Post.

Recognizing the unique challenges these young mothers face, teachers in the region are advocating for additional time to be provided for such mothers. This added time would allow them to navigate the responsibilities of breastfeeding while completing their examinations.

At Liya Primary School, child-friendly spaces were established to accommodate the children of breastfeeding mothers. This thoughtful solution enabled mothers to participate in their exams while ensuring the well-being of their infants.

According to Chemonges Alfred a scout, the PLE examinations proceeded smoothly at Municipal Primary School.

Pupils at Municipal Primary School in Moroto expressed hope and confidence in their performance in the exams.

Kerisa Margret, a P7 pupil, emphasized her dedication to exam preparation and her readiness to perform well.

Another pupil, Okello Oscar Howard, aspires to become a theologian and holds high expectations for his exam results.

However, it’s essential to note that many schools in the region still lack boarding facilities. As a result, pupils must travel long distances to reach school for study, which can affect their overall academic performance.

In the midst of these challenges, it’s crucial to acknowledge that some children missed the exams altogether. They remained at home, tasked with the responsibility of looking after cattle