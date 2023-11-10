The trial against State Minister for Finance and Planning, Amos Lugoloobi, reached a critical juncture as two state witnesses provided damning evidence before the Anti-Corruption Court.

The witnesses detailed the confiscation of iron sheets allegedly taken from Minister Lugoloobi’s farm in Misanga Village, Bbaale Parish, Kayunga district.

Detective and investigator ASP Fred Lumala disclosed that during the search on February 28, 2023, 108 pieces of gauge 28 iron sheets had been used for roofing, while 210 remained unused.

The iron sheets, marked ‘Office of the Prime Minister Uganda Kiboko Pre-coated Iron sheets,’ were found on the farm and in a truck with registration number UBG 430S.

Lumala further testified that the farm manager, truck driver, and site engineer cooperated during the search. The detective engaged the driver, Mpanga Julius, to transport the seized iron sheets to Namanve Police Stores at a cost of shs. 200,000.

Ssebyaayi Emmanuel, another police detective, presented recorded evidence of a subsequent search at St. Luke’s Town Church, where the resident cleric admitted receiving iron sheets from Minister Lugoloobi. The reverend, however, claimed unknown individuals later took them to an undisclosed location.

The defence, led by legal representatives John Isabirye and Tumukunde Tonny, raised objections during the proceedings.

They questioned the failure of the investigative team to notify the local authority and sought clarification on whether distinctive marks were placed on the seized iron sheets. Additionally, doubts were cast on whether the iron sheets were taken to a police station or Namanve OPM Stores.

The trial, centering on charges related to misappropriation of items from the OPM, involves not only Minister Lugoloobi but also Ministers Maria Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu.

Despite being on bail, these ministers continue to grapple with allegations violating sections 10 and 21(A) of the Anti-Corruption Act.